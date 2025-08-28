Spying Stars Illuminates Busan International Film Festival

'Spying Stars', a thought-provoking film directed by Vimukthi Jayasundara, is set to make its mark at the 30th Busan International Film Festival. Under the production of acclaimed director Nila Madhab Panda, this film is part of a new competition section marking the festival's anniversary.

Traditionally non-competitive, Busan International Film Festival has introduced a sweeping new section with fourteen films contending for the prestigious Busan Awards. Categories include best film, best director, and artistic contribution, with a trophy designed by Thai filmmaker Apichatpong Weerasethakul.

'Spying Stars' delves into themes of fear, silence, and inner freedom during a pandemic, as a biotechnician, Anandi (played by Indira Tiwari), finds herself on Hanuman Island. The story raises poignant questions about humanity amidst technological control, making it a significant cultural reflection in challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)