Arunachal Pradesh Celebrates Bhupen Hazarika's Birth Centenary

Arunachal Pradesh has announced plans to celebrate the birth centenary of the renowned musician Dr. Bhupen Hazarika with a state-level event in Roing, Lower Dibang Valley, on September 26. The move is part of a broader national tribute to Hazarika's enduring legacy.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, speaking after a meeting chaired by Assam's Chief Minister, emphasized the importance of a collective effort to honor Hazarika meaningfully. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also join the commemorative events in Assam to underscore the musician's significance in India's cultural landscape.

In tribute to Hazarika, a special Rs 100 commemorative coin will be minted. Known as the 'Sudhakantha,' Hazarika's work in music and film celebrated humanity and social justice, earning him posthumous India's highest civilian honor, the Bharat Ratna, in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)