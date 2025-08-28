Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Celebrates Bhupen Hazarika's Birth Centenary

Arunachal Pradesh will commemorate Dr. Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary with a state-level event in Roing to honor the legendary musician's influential works. Known for promoting cultural harmony, Hazarika received the Bharat Ratna award posthumously. A special Rs 100 coin will also be released in his honor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 28-08-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 18:46 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Celebrates Bhupen Hazarika's Birth Centenary
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh has announced plans to celebrate the birth centenary of the renowned musician Dr. Bhupen Hazarika with a state-level event in Roing, Lower Dibang Valley, on September 26. The move is part of a broader national tribute to Hazarika's enduring legacy.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, speaking after a meeting chaired by Assam's Chief Minister, emphasized the importance of a collective effort to honor Hazarika meaningfully. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also join the commemorative events in Assam to underscore the musician's significance in India's cultural landscape.

In tribute to Hazarika, a special Rs 100 commemorative coin will be minted. Known as the 'Sudhakantha,' Hazarika's work in music and film celebrated humanity and social justice, earning him posthumous India's highest civilian honor, the Bharat Ratna, in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana's Women's Empowerment: 'Deen Dayal Laado Laxmi Yojana' Launch

Haryana's Women's Empowerment: 'Deen Dayal Laado Laxmi Yojana' Launch

 India
2
BJP govt frames laws granting immunity to top election officials from legal action, alleges J'khand CM Hemant Soren.

BJP govt frames laws granting immunity to top election officials from legal ...

 India
3
Half of country's population made to believe BJP’s propaganda, claims J'khand CM Hemant Soren in assembly.

Half of country's population made to believe BJP’s propaganda, claims J'khan...

 India
4
Sweden Plans Ambitious Fiscal Measures Amid Economic Uncertainty

Sweden Plans Ambitious Fiscal Measures Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025