Call for Bharat Ratna for Nitish Kumar
Senior JD(U) leader K C Tyagi has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to award Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar the Bharat Ratna. Tyagi praised Kumar as a valued figure in the socialist movement, deserving of India's highest civilian honor, and highlighted past recipients' contributions to public welfare.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 21:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Senior JD(U) leader K C Tyagi has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to confer the Bharat Ratna on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, Tyagi described Kumar as a valued leader within the socialist movement who merits the nation's highest civilian honor.
Tyagi cited the precedence of honoring figures like P V Narasimha Rao and Karpoori Thakur, underlining Kumar's significant contributions and the support of millions for this recognition.
(With inputs from agencies.)