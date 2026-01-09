Call for Bharat Ratna for Nitish Kumar

Senior JD(U) leader K C Tyagi has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to confer the Bharat Ratna on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, Tyagi described Kumar as a valued leader within the socialist movement who merits the nation's highest civilian honor.

Tyagi cited the precedence of honoring figures like P V Narasimha Rao and Karpoori Thakur, underlining Kumar's significant contributions and the support of millions for this recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)