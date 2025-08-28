Himachal Pradesh Expands Eco-Tourism Initiatives Amid Natural Challenges

The Union government has given the green light to 271 eco-tourism sites in Himachal Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri announced to the state Assembly on Thursday. Out of these, 11 sites have already been allotted, with plans underway to allocate 77 more.

In a debate driven by Jeet Ram Katwal (BJP), who called for an eco-tourism policy review, Agnihotri revealed that seven sites were allotted in 2024, generating Rs 2.36 crore. Further allocations of 28 sites this month are expected to rake in an additional Rs 5 crore.

Local lawmaker Kewal Singh Pathania (Congress) emphasized involving locals in site selection. Meanwhile, suggestions to expand into water sports at reservoirs and dams to bolster revenue were also tabled. The aim is a sustainable eco-tourism boost that complements Himachal's natural beauty while supporting the state economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)