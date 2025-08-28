Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Expands Eco-Tourism Initiatives Amid Natural Challenges

The Himachal Pradesh government has approved 271 eco-tourism sites to boost the state’s tourism potential while combating natural challenges like landslides. Efforts include engaging local communities and promoting water sports. A revenue of Rs 2.36 crore was generated in 2024, with more expected from new site allocations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 28-08-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 22:12 IST
Himachal Pradesh Expands Eco-Tourism Initiatives Amid Natural Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union government has given the green light to 271 eco-tourism sites in Himachal Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri announced to the state Assembly on Thursday. Out of these, 11 sites have already been allotted, with plans underway to allocate 77 more.

In a debate driven by Jeet Ram Katwal (BJP), who called for an eco-tourism policy review, Agnihotri revealed that seven sites were allotted in 2024, generating Rs 2.36 crore. Further allocations of 28 sites this month are expected to rake in an additional Rs 5 crore.

Local lawmaker Kewal Singh Pathania (Congress) emphasized involving locals in site selection. Meanwhile, suggestions to expand into water sports at reservoirs and dams to bolster revenue were also tabled. The aim is a sustainable eco-tourism boost that complements Himachal's natural beauty while supporting the state economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Aims for Asia Cup Glory on Dhyan Chand's Anniversary

India Aims for Asia Cup Glory on Dhyan Chand's Anniversary

 India
2
Rajasthan's Political Duel Over SI Exam Cancellation

Rajasthan's Political Duel Over SI Exam Cancellation

 India
3
MLS Clubs Break Transfer Records with $336 Million Spending Surge

MLS Clubs Break Transfer Records with $336 Million Spending Surge

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes Rock Yemeni Capital Amid Houthi Drone Attacks

Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes Rock Yemeni Capital Amid Houthi Drone ...

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025