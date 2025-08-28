Left Menu

Syro-Malabar Church Reorganizes with New Ecclesiastical Provinces and Leadership

The Syro-Malabar Church has established four new ecclesiastical provinces and promoted several bishops to archbishops. This reorganization spans 23 states and includes significant changes to its diocesan boundaries, ensuring effective pastoral care across its jurisdiction. The updates were announced during the 33rd Bishops’ Synod in Kakkanad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 28-08-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 22:54 IST
Syro-Malabar Church Reorganizes with New Ecclesiastical Provinces and Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Syro-Malabar Church, headquartered in Kakkanad, has announced a major reorganization by creating four new ecclesiastical provinces and elevating bishops to archbishops to manage these regions effectively.

As part of the restructuring, twelve dioceses across India have seen their territorial boundaries altered, spanning 23 states and involving four union territories and two islands.

Key appointments include Kuriakose Bharanikulangara as Archbishop of Faridabad and Sebastian Vadakel as Archbishop of Ujjain, with several suffragan dioceses aligned under these and other new archdiocesan leaders.

TRENDING

1
India Aims for Asia Cup Glory on Dhyan Chand's Anniversary

India Aims for Asia Cup Glory on Dhyan Chand's Anniversary

 India
2
Rajasthan's Political Duel Over SI Exam Cancellation

Rajasthan's Political Duel Over SI Exam Cancellation

 India
3
MLS Clubs Break Transfer Records with $336 Million Spending Surge

MLS Clubs Break Transfer Records with $336 Million Spending Surge

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes Rock Yemeni Capital Amid Houthi Drone Attacks

Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes Rock Yemeni Capital Amid Houthi Drone ...

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025