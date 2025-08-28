Syro-Malabar Church Reorganizes with New Ecclesiastical Provinces and Leadership

The Syro-Malabar Church, headquartered in Kakkanad, has announced a major reorganization by creating four new ecclesiastical provinces and elevating bishops to archbishops to manage these regions effectively.

As part of the restructuring, twelve dioceses across India have seen their territorial boundaries altered, spanning 23 states and involving four union territories and two islands.

Key appointments include Kuriakose Bharanikulangara as Archbishop of Faridabad and Sebastian Vadakel as Archbishop of Ujjain, with several suffragan dioceses aligned under these and other new archdiocesan leaders.