Star Wars: Starfighter Takes Flight with Ryan Gosling at Helm

Filming has officially begun for 'Star Wars: Starfighter.' Helmed by director Shawn Levy, the movie features Ryan Gosling in a lead role and is currently in production in the United Kingdom, as reported by Variety.

The next chapter in the Star Wars franchise includes a star-studded cast, boasting names like Amy Adams, Aaron Pierre, Flynn Gray, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, and Daniel Ings, joining alongside Matt Smith and Mia Goth. The film is scripted by Jonathan Tropper with production support from Lucasfilm's president, Kathleen Kennedy.

A first-look image, released by Lucasfilm, shows Gosling and Gray positioned in front of a Star Wars vehicle akin to the landspeeder. Despite details being under wraps, it signals Gray's significant role in this original story, which reportedly explores new timelines within the Star Wars universe. 'Starfighter' is slated for release on May 28, 2027, and follows 'The Mandalorian and Grogu,' scheduled for 2026.