Mariam Dagga: A Lens on Life and Loss

Visual journalist Mariam Dagga, known for capturing the everyday struggles of Palestinians, was among 22 killed in an Israeli strike at Gaza's Nasser Hospital. The attack targeted alleged Hamas activities but resulted in the deaths of innocent civilians, including Dagga, a mother and freelance photographer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 28-08-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 23:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic turn, visual journalist Mariam Dagga was killed by an Israeli strike on a Gaza hospital, just moments after capturing images of the conflict's immediate aftermath. These images, retrieved from her camera, depict the reality faced by civilians amid the ongoing violence.

Dagga, who freelanced for The Associated Press, was one of 22 people murdered in the attack, including five reporters. Health officials confirmed the strikes hit Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, where Dagga documented the stories of displaced Palestinians and medical efforts in the conflict-torn region.

In a poignant moment, Algeria's UN ambassador read Dagga's heart-wrenching letter to her 13-year-old son Gaith, urging him to remember her lovingly. Her tragic death underscores the risks faced by journalists in conflict zones, as well as the heavy toll of the ongoing violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

