Left Menu

Amy Adams and Matt Smith Join Star Wars Saga

Oscar-nominated actor Amy Adams and 'Doctor Who' star Matt Smith will join the cast of 'Star Wars: Starfighter', set to release in May 2027, with Ryan Gosling in the lead. The film, featuring a previously unexplored timeline, adds a new chapter to the iconic 'Star Wars' franchise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 23:31 IST
Amy Adams and Matt Smith Join Star Wars Saga
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Oscar-nominated actor Amy Adams and 'Doctor Who' star Matt Smith are set to join the cast of the highly anticipated movie 'Star Wars: Starfighter'. The announcement was made by Walt Disney on Thursday, sparking excitement among fans of the iconic franchise.

The film will also feature actors Flynn Gray, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, and Simon Bird under the production of Disney's Lucasfilm. Previously, it was announced that Ryan Gosling will take on the lead role in 'Starfighter', which is slated for a May 2027 theatrical release.

'Star Wars', a creation of George Lucas, stands as one of the most successful film franchises globally, amassing over $5 billion in ticket sales since its inception in 1977. 'Starfighter' is poised as a stand-alone story, set in a timeline never before explored in the 'Star Wars' universe, promising fans a novel cinematic adventure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttar Pradesh Expands Stamp Duty Exemption to Ex-Servicemen, Disabled

Uttar Pradesh Expands Stamp Duty Exemption to Ex-Servicemen, Disabled

 India
2
Naomi Osaka's Commanding Win Stuns at U.S. Open

Naomi Osaka's Commanding Win Stuns at U.S. Open

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Sanctuary: Minneapolis Church Shooting Leaves Community Reeling

Tragedy in the Sanctuary: Minneapolis Church Shooting Leaves Community Reeli...

 United States
4
Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Diamond League Finals men's javelin event in Zurich.

Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Diamond League Finals men's javelin event i...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025