Amy Adams and Matt Smith Join Star Wars Saga

Oscar-nominated actor Amy Adams and 'Doctor Who' star Matt Smith are set to join the cast of the highly anticipated movie 'Star Wars: Starfighter'. The announcement was made by Walt Disney on Thursday, sparking excitement among fans of the iconic franchise.

The film will also feature actors Flynn Gray, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, and Simon Bird under the production of Disney's Lucasfilm. Previously, it was announced that Ryan Gosling will take on the lead role in 'Starfighter', which is slated for a May 2027 theatrical release.

'Star Wars', a creation of George Lucas, stands as one of the most successful film franchises globally, amassing over $5 billion in ticket sales since its inception in 1977. 'Starfighter' is poised as a stand-alone story, set in a timeline never before explored in the 'Star Wars' universe, promising fans a novel cinematic adventure.

(With inputs from agencies.)