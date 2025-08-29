Left Menu

Patriotic Haircuts: Beijing's Salons Blend Style with National Pride

In Beijing, a hair salon offers free patriotic hair designs for children ahead of China's major military parade, celebrating the 80th anniversary of World War Two's end. These themed styles, featuring national symbols and military motifs, aim to instill pride and education about China's growing military strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 12:01 IST
Patriotic Haircuts: Beijing's Salons Blend Style with National Pride
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A unique trend has taken root in Beijing as a hair salon introduces patriotic and military-themed haircuts for children ahead of China's grand military parade. This initiative celebrates the 80th anniversary of World War Two's conclusion, aligning with national sentiments of pride and military prowess.

Hairdresser Wang Xueru noticed a surge in requests for hair designs featuring the national flag and tanks. Recognizing this growing demand, she offers these styles complimentary with a haircut, geared towards the military parade in the capital. Despite these designs being free, regular haircut fees remain applicable.

Parents like Chen Nan believe these themed cuts have educational value, fostering a sense of patriotism in young minds. The upcoming parade is a spectacle of military might, displaying advanced weaponry and aiming to inspire a new generation with notions of national strength and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia and Korea Dominate in Men's Asia Cup Hockey Thrillers

Malaysia and Korea Dominate in Men's Asia Cup Hockey Thrillers

 India
2
Vijaydurg Port Revives: Ro-Ro Ferry Set to Transform Konkan Travel

Vijaydurg Port Revives: Ro-Ro Ferry Set to Transform Konkan Travel

 India
3
Opposition Unites: Reddy's Vice Presidential Candidacy Gains Uddhav Thackeray's Support

Opposition Unites: Reddy's Vice Presidential Candidacy Gains Uddhav Thackera...

 India
4
Britain Bars Israeli Officials from Key Defence Trade Show Over Gaza Conflict Escalation

Britain Bars Israeli Officials from Key Defence Trade Show Over Gaza Conflic...

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025