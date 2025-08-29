A unique trend has taken root in Beijing as a hair salon introduces patriotic and military-themed haircuts for children ahead of China's grand military parade. This initiative celebrates the 80th anniversary of World War Two's conclusion, aligning with national sentiments of pride and military prowess.

Hairdresser Wang Xueru noticed a surge in requests for hair designs featuring the national flag and tanks. Recognizing this growing demand, she offers these styles complimentary with a haircut, geared towards the military parade in the capital. Despite these designs being free, regular haircut fees remain applicable.

Parents like Chen Nan believe these themed cuts have educational value, fostering a sense of patriotism in young minds. The upcoming parade is a spectacle of military might, displaying advanced weaponry and aiming to inspire a new generation with notions of national strength and peace.

