Trump's Strategic Moves Amid Unrest in Iran: Military Action on the Table

In the midst of intensified unrest in Iran, President Donald Trump is considering various strategic options, including military action. The protests in Iran have amplified challenges to the country's clerical leadership since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Reports reveal that over 500 people have died in the protests, with thousands arrested, as opposition to the ruling clergy grows. Trump mentioned the possibility of meeting with Iranian officials and contacted the opposition in efforts to address the situation.

While Trump evaluates military and cyber strategies along with sanctions, Iran's leaders issued strong warnings against U.S. miscalculations, highlighting a tense geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)