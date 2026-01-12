Left Menu

Trump's Strategic Moves Amid Unrest in Iran: Military Action on the Table

Amid escalating unrest in Iran, President Donald Trump is considering military and other strategic options. With mass protests challenging Iran's clerical rule, Trump consults advisers on possible responses, including military action, cyber warfare, and sanctions. Iran warns against U.S. miscalculations as tensions rise.

Updated: 12-01-2026 11:52 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 11:52 IST
In the midst of intensified unrest in Iran, President Donald Trump is considering various strategic options, including military action. The protests in Iran have amplified challenges to the country's clerical leadership since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Reports reveal that over 500 people have died in the protests, with thousands arrested, as opposition to the ruling clergy grows. Trump mentioned the possibility of meeting with Iranian officials and contacted the opposition in efforts to address the situation.

While Trump evaluates military and cyber strategies along with sanctions, Iran's leaders issued strong warnings against U.S. miscalculations, highlighting a tense geopolitical landscape.

