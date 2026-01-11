U.S. Strategizes on Iran Response: Military and Cyber Tactics Under Consideration

The Trump administration is set for a high-level meeting on Tuesday to discuss potential responses to ongoing protests in Iran, as confirmed by the Wall Street Journal. Key options on the table include military interventions, cyber strategies, heightened sanctions, and bolstering anti-regime sentiments online.

High-ranking officials will weigh the ramifications of each approach, aiming to develop a comprehensive response strategy. However, the White House remains tight-lipped, declining to elaborate on any specific actions being considered at this juncture in light of geopolitical tensions.

President Trump, who has been vocal on the matter via social media, suggested potential U.S. support for Iran's quest for freedom. Despite his statements, Reuters has yet to validate the specifics of the Journal's report on Tuesday's planned discussions.