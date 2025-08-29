Unveiling Bitcoin's Creator: Doug Liman's 'Killing Satoshi' Set for 2026

Doug Liman, acclaimed filmmaker, is taking on a daunting enigma with 'Killing Satoshi,' a movie unraveling the mystery surrounding Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin's elusive founder. This conspiracy thriller promises to captivate audiences as it navigates through one of the modern age's most perplexing narratives.

Starring Oscar-winner Casey Affleck and comedian Pete Davidson, the film's detailed plot remains under wraps, protecting the allure of its characters. Nick Schenk, renowned for his work with Clint Eastwood, is the mastermind behind the screenplay, setting formidable expectations for the project.

Fully financed by Kavanaugh's Proxima with Aperture Media Partners, the movie is slated to begin filming in London come October. Liman expressed enthusiasm about directing a story of apparent underdogs challenging the world's most influential figures, reflecting on the essence of money and control in society.