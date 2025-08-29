Left Menu

Unveiling Bitcoin's Creator: Doug Liman's 'Killing Satoshi' Set for 2026

Doug Liman is set to direct 'Killing Satoshi,' a thriller about Bitcoin's creator Satoshi Nakamoto. Starring Casey Affleck and Pete Davidson, the film will explore power and control in modern society, with filming starting in London this October and a release planned for 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 13:43 IST
Unveiling Bitcoin's Creator: Doug Liman's 'Killing Satoshi' Set for 2026
Pete Davidson and Casey Affleck (Photo: Instagram/@caseyaffleck). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Doug Liman, acclaimed filmmaker, is taking on a daunting enigma with 'Killing Satoshi,' a movie unraveling the mystery surrounding Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin's elusive founder. This conspiracy thriller promises to captivate audiences as it navigates through one of the modern age's most perplexing narratives.

Starring Oscar-winner Casey Affleck and comedian Pete Davidson, the film's detailed plot remains under wraps, protecting the allure of its characters. Nick Schenk, renowned for his work with Clint Eastwood, is the mastermind behind the screenplay, setting formidable expectations for the project.

Fully financed by Kavanaugh's Proxima with Aperture Media Partners, the movie is slated to begin filming in London come October. Liman expressed enthusiasm about directing a story of apparent underdogs challenging the world's most influential figures, reflecting on the essence of money and control in society.

TRENDING

1
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Joins Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Adhikar Rally’ in Bihar

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Joins Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Adhikar Rally’ in Bihar

 India
2
Turbulence at Mauritius Central Bank: A Leadership Clash

Turbulence at Mauritius Central Bank: A Leadership Clash

 Global
3
India's Clean Energy Horizon: From CNG Expansion to Sustainable Targets

India's Clean Energy Horizon: From CNG Expansion to Sustainable Targets

 India
4
France Braces for Mass Protests on September 18

France Braces for Mass Protests on September 18

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025