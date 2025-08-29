Left Menu

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Timeless Tribute: Reviving Chandni in Iconic Style

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra paid tribute to the iconic actress Sridevi with a photoshoot inspired by the latter's character in the film 'Chandni'. Shetty, styled in a yellow sari reminiscent of Sridevi's look, shared the video on Instagram, remembering the late star's monumental contribution to cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 17:06 IST
Bollywood sensation Shilpa Shetty Kundra has revived memories of the iconic Sridevi with a stunning new photoshoot inspired by the legendary film, 'Chandni'.

Sporting a yellow sari, much like Sridevi's in the Yash Chopra-directed classic, Shetty posted a video homage on Instagram, capturing the essence of the film's unforgettable style.

The tribute serves as a heartfelt reminder of Sridevi's impact on Indian cinema, whose career spanned over 200 films. Her sudden demise in 2018 left a void in the hearts of countless fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

