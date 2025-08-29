Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Timeless Tribute: Reviving Chandni in Iconic Style

Bollywood sensation Shilpa Shetty Kundra has revived memories of the iconic Sridevi with a stunning new photoshoot inspired by the legendary film, 'Chandni'.

Sporting a yellow sari, much like Sridevi's in the Yash Chopra-directed classic, Shetty posted a video homage on Instagram, capturing the essence of the film's unforgettable style.

The tribute serves as a heartfelt reminder of Sridevi's impact on Indian cinema, whose career spanned over 200 films. Her sudden demise in 2018 left a void in the hearts of countless fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)