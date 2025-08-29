Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Timeless Tribute: Reviving Chandni in Iconic Style
Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra paid tribute to the iconic actress Sridevi with a photoshoot inspired by the latter's character in the film 'Chandni'. Shetty, styled in a yellow sari reminiscent of Sridevi's look, shared the video on Instagram, remembering the late star's monumental contribution to cinema.
Bollywood sensation Shilpa Shetty Kundra has revived memories of the iconic Sridevi with a stunning new photoshoot inspired by the legendary film, 'Chandni'.
Sporting a yellow sari, much like Sridevi's in the Yash Chopra-directed classic, Shetty posted a video homage on Instagram, capturing the essence of the film's unforgettable style.
The tribute serves as a heartfelt reminder of Sridevi's impact on Indian cinema, whose career spanned over 200 films. Her sudden demise in 2018 left a void in the hearts of countless fans.
