Julia Roberts Tackles Tense Campus Drama in 'After the Hunt'

Julia Roberts embarks on a gripping role in her latest film 'After the Hunt', exploring the intricacies of academia through a controversial campus sexual assault allegation. The film, directed by Luca Guadagnino, premieres at the Venice Film Festival, marking Roberts' debut on the event's illustrious red carpet.

Portraying Alma Olsson, a Yale philosophy professor, Roberts navigates a complex web of loyalty and identity amidst a public scandal. The Hollywood star defends the film's nuanced approach, urging audiences to engage in meaningful discussions rather than seeking definite answers.

Luca Guadagnino emphasizes the clash of perspectives, with the movie avoiding clear moral conclusions. 'After the Hunt' remains out of competition, highlighting its focus on narrative exploration over accolades, as it sets the stage for a thoughtful conversation on power and ambition.