Dr. Mahendra Mohan Gupta Takes Helm as PTI Chairman

Dr. Mahendra Mohan Gupta, a stalwart of the Indian media industry and the Non-Executive Chairman of Jagran Prakashan Ltd, has been elected as the Chairman of the Press Trust of India (PTI) Board of Directors. The decision was finalized during PTI's Board of Directors meeting following their Annual General Meeting in New Delhi.

Dr. Gupta takes over from K.N. Shanth Kumar of The Printers (Mysore) Pvt. Ltd, with M.V. Shreyams Kumar of the Mathrubhumi group stepping into the role of Vice-Chairman. Dr. Gupta's extensive experience spans over 60 years in the print media sector, where he held various influential positions, such as Chairman of United News of India and member of the Press Council of India.

In addition to his media contributions, Dr. Gupta served as a Rajya Sabha MP and remains an active member of the Executive Committee of the Indian Newspaper Society. Recognizing his valuable input to journalism, Jharkhand Rai University honored him with an Honorary PhD. Dr. Gupta's influence extends to numerous cultural and social organizations, highlighting his versatile leadership in the industry.