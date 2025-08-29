Left Menu

Dr. Mahendra Mohan Gupta Takes Helm as PTI Chairman

Dr. Mahendra Mohan Gupta has been elected Chairman of the Press Trust of India's Board of Directors. Known for his leadership in the media sector, Gupta has held numerous prestigious roles, including being a former Rajya Sabha MP. His contributions to the industry are widely recognized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 19:11 IST
Dr. Mahendra Mohan Gupta Takes Helm as PTI Chairman
  • Country:
  • India

Dr. Mahendra Mohan Gupta, a stalwart of the Indian media industry and the Non-Executive Chairman of Jagran Prakashan Ltd, has been elected as the Chairman of the Press Trust of India (PTI) Board of Directors. The decision was finalized during PTI's Board of Directors meeting following their Annual General Meeting in New Delhi.

Dr. Gupta takes over from K.N. Shanth Kumar of The Printers (Mysore) Pvt. Ltd, with M.V. Shreyams Kumar of the Mathrubhumi group stepping into the role of Vice-Chairman. Dr. Gupta's extensive experience spans over 60 years in the print media sector, where he held various influential positions, such as Chairman of United News of India and member of the Press Council of India.

In addition to his media contributions, Dr. Gupta served as a Rajya Sabha MP and remains an active member of the Executive Committee of the Indian Newspaper Society. Recognizing his valuable input to journalism, Jharkhand Rai University honored him with an Honorary PhD. Dr. Gupta's influence extends to numerous cultural and social organizations, highlighting his versatile leadership in the industry.

TRENDING

1
Historic Floods Ravage Punjab: Unprecedented Deluge Submerges Lahore

Historic Floods Ravage Punjab: Unprecedented Deluge Submerges Lahore

 Pakistan
2
Delhi Court Accuses Scientist of Legal Misconduct, Wasting Judicial Time

Delhi Court Accuses Scientist of Legal Misconduct, Wasting Judicial Time

 India
3
Family Drama in Etah: Dispute Over Man's Plan to Remarry Stirs Local Curiosity

Family Drama in Etah: Dispute Over Man's Plan to Remarry Stirs Local Curiosi...

 India
4
Escalating Tensions: Israel Intensifies Military Strikes in Gaza City

Escalating Tensions: Israel Intensifies Military Strikes in Gaza City

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025