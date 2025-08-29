Periyar's Legacy Unveiled: A Global Salute at Oxford

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced plans for a significant tribute to rationalist leader Thanthai Periyar this September in England. During his visit, he will unveil a portrait of Periyar at the prestigious University of Oxford.

The ceremony will coincide with the release of two books documenting the hundred-year legacy of the Self-respect movement, which Periyar founded in 1925, aimed at promoting equality.

Stalin also revealed his intentions for a broader conversation on global equality and freedom during this international assembly, while additionally articulating plans to attract investments to Tamil Nadu from the UK and Germany as part of an economic growth strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)