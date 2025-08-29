Left Menu

Periyar's Legacy Unveiled: A Global Salute at Oxford

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced an upcoming visit to England where he will unveil a portrait of rationalist leader E V Ramasamy, known as Thanthai Periyar, at the University of Oxford. He will also release two books highlighting the Self-respect movement's centennial journey and impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-08-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 19:43 IST
Periyar's Legacy Unveiled: A Global Salute at Oxford
Thanthai Periyar
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced plans for a significant tribute to rationalist leader Thanthai Periyar this September in England. During his visit, he will unveil a portrait of Periyar at the prestigious University of Oxford.

The ceremony will coincide with the release of two books documenting the hundred-year legacy of the Self-respect movement, which Periyar founded in 1925, aimed at promoting equality.

Stalin also revealed his intentions for a broader conversation on global equality and freedom during this international assembly, while additionally articulating plans to attract investments to Tamil Nadu from the UK and Germany as part of an economic growth strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Teen Murder in Nagpur: A Shocking Crime

Tragic Teen Murder in Nagpur: A Shocking Crime

 India
2
India's Economic Prospects Amid Tariff Challenges and GST Optimism

India's Economic Prospects Amid Tariff Challenges and GST Optimism

 India
3
Signal Snag Strands Delhi Commuters on Yellow Line

Signal Snag Strands Delhi Commuters on Yellow Line

 India
4
Arunachal's Veteran Leader Thinghap Taiju Passes Away

Arunachal's Veteran Leader Thinghap Taiju Passes Away

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025