Vasundhara Raje Reflects on Life's 'Vanvaas' and the Teachings of Ramkatha

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje addressed a gathering in Dholpur, expressing that every individual encounters a phase of 'vanvaas', or exile, in life but reassures that it eventually passes.

Speaking at Parashuram Dharamshala after listening to saint Murli Dhar Ji Maharaj's Ramkatha, Raje reflected on the transient nature of life's challenges. She noted that individuals often face betrayal from those they consider their own.

Highlighting the Ramkatha's impact, Raje described it as a profound experience, claiming the tale of Lord Ram communicates the power of devotion and the virtues of discipline and self-restraint.

(With inputs from agencies.)