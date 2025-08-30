Park Chan-wook's Satirical Thriller: A Resonant Tale of Job Insecurity

Celebrated South Korean director Park Chan-wook unveiled his long-awaited film "No Other Choice" at the Venice Film Festival, a project that took two decades to develop. The movie explores the poignant theme of job insecurity, more pertinent now amidst the rise of AI in workplaces.

Park rose to fame with "Oldboy" in 2003 and struggled to finance this latest project, holding on due to its strong societal relevance. The film stars Lee Byung-hun, who portrays a paper industry worker who, after losing his job, resorts to a macabre spree to secure his family's future.

Based on Donald E. Westlake's novel "The Ax," the story is adapted to reflect current technological advances in workplace automation. Park's direction emphasizes modern anxieties and features a notably ambiguous ending, illustrating the moral collapse following the protagonist's sacrifices.