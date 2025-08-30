Film Crew Clash: Assault on Set in Prayagraj

An incident on the set of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's film in Prayagraj has brought legal attention after a crew member was reportedly assaulted by local residents.

Police responded quickly to the August 27 event, registering an FIR and arresting Meraj Ali, the alleged prime aggressor, amidst the ongoing filming of 'Pati, Patni aur Woh 2'.

Zoheb Solapurwala, the production head, faced the brunt of the attack as tensions flared up on Thornhill Road, triggering a police complaint by the line producer, Saurabh Tiwari.