Film Crew Clash: Assault on Set in Prayagraj

During the shoot of 'Pati, Patni aur Woh 2' in Prayagraj, a crew member was allegedly assaulted by locals. Police have registered an FIR, leading to the arrest of the main accused. The altercation occurred on August 27, prompting a formal complaint by BR Chopra Films.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 30-08-2025 08:44 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 08:44 IST
An incident on the set of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's film in Prayagraj has brought legal attention after a crew member was reportedly assaulted by local residents.

Police responded quickly to the August 27 event, registering an FIR and arresting Meraj Ali, the alleged prime aggressor, amidst the ongoing filming of 'Pati, Patni aur Woh 2'.

Zoheb Solapurwala, the production head, faced the brunt of the attack as tensions flared up on Thornhill Road, triggering a police complaint by the line producer, Saurabh Tiwari.

