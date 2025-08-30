Dive into Tribute: Celebrating Major Dhyan Chand Underwater

On the occasion of National Sports Day, a breathtaking underwater tribute was paid to the legendary Indian hockey player, Major Dhyan Chand, at Swaraj Dweep, Havelock Island. Commemorating the moment, 12 professional divers and officials from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) displayed placards, banners, and a hockey stick beneath the sea.

Amar Jyoti, Regional Director of SAI in Kolkata, highlighted that this tribute during the Fit India Andaman Nicobar Khel Mahotsav 2025, showcased the Andaman and Nicobar Islands' unique marine heritage. Spanning from August 15 to 31, this festival celebrated sport and fitness, involving communities across the archipelago.

Featuring diverse events, the Mahotsav included a torch relay, cultural performances, and inclusive sports activities, emphasizing the importance of fitness in every corner of India, reflecting a strong national message and inclusivity for persons with special needs and disabilities.