Soni Razdan Honors Kashmiri Icon Raj Begum in 'Songs of Paradise'

Veteran actress Soni Razdan stars in the biopic 'Songs of Paradise,' capturing the life of legendary Kashmiri singer Raj Begum. Known for pioneering cultural expression for women in Kashmir, Begum's story unfolds against a backdrop of tradition and perseverance, highlighting her impact within a patriarchal society.

Updated: 30-08-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 14:45 IST
Veteran actress Soni Razdan takes on the role of Kashmiri singer Raj Begum in the biopic 'Songs of Paradise,' a film that sheds light on the life and legacy of one of Kashmir's most iconic cultural figures. Razdan, enthralled by Begum's resilience, explores how the artist transcended societal barriers to leave an indelible mark on Kashmir's cultural landscape.

The film, helmed by filmmaker Danish Renzu, premiered on Prime Video, featuring Razdan and Saba Azad portraying the character of Noor Begum at different life stages. The narrative delves into Begum's inspiring journey, from singing at weddings to becoming a powerful female voice on Radio Kashmir. It captures her struggle against cultural constraints, with recognition only coming later in life through awards such as the Padma Shri.

Razdan, reflecting on her involvement, emphasized the support Begum received from male allies, challenging stereotypes of a patriarchal society. She noted the significance of telling stories like Begum's, often overlooked amid conflict, underscoring the need for films that explore the quieter dramas of everyday life. The acclaimed biopic, presented by Excel Entertainment, reignites interest in Begum's pioneering contributions.

