Scottish Siblings Shatter World Record with Pacific Rowing Feat

Three determined Scottish siblings, the Maclean brothers, have achieved a monumental milestone by setting a new world record for the fastest unsupported row across the vast Pacific Ocean. Jamie, Ewan, and Lachlan Maclean completed the treacherous journey in just 139 days, arriving triumphantly in Cairns, Australia, after departing from Peru.

Throughout their arduous 9,000-mile expedition, the brothers faced numerous challenges including treacherous storms, seasickness, and even a near-disastrous incident where Lachlan was swept overboard. Despite the hardships, they managed to raise over GBP 700,000 toward clean water initiatives, aiming for a target of GBP 1 million spearheaded by their charity, the Maclean Foundation.

They docked at Cairns Marlin Marina to the sound of bagpipes, proudly flying the Scottish, Australian, and UK flags. Their arrival was met with cheers from more than 50 family members and supporters. The Maclean brothers now plan to continue their fundraising efforts to provide clean water for 40,000 people in Madagascar.