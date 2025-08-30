Flowkar Launches Markent: A Revolutionary Social Media Contest Platform
Flowkar, India's leading social media innovation platform, has introduced Markent, a groundbreaking feature that facilitates skill-based digital competitions. Connecting brands, creators, and audiences through user-generated content, Markent's launch coincides with Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, offering substantial rewards for participants showcasing creative devotion.
- Country:
- India
Surat, Gujarat [India] – In a dynamic move set to redefine the landscape of digital competitions, India's burgeoning social media platform, Flowkar, has launched Markent – an innovative skill-based competition tool.
Announced on August 30, Markent is designed to bridge the gap between brands and creators by leveraging user-generated content (UGC) in an engaging manner. The launch is strategically aligned with Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, inviting participants to showcase their celebrations for a chance to win up to ₹2.5 lakh in prizes.
Markent distinguishes itself by offering a no-entry fee model, promoting inclusivity among creators. Flowkar's commitment to empowering both brands and users establishes it as a trendsetter in India's creator economy, further supported by the platform's comprehensive tools, from AI analytics to content management solutions.
ALSO READ
Celebrities Flock to Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja for Ganesh Chaturthi Festivities
Norris Triumphs in Dutch GP Practice Amid High Stakes Competition
Tragic End to Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrants in Faridabad
Telangana Electrifies Ganesh Chaturthi with Free Power and Iconic Idols
Sachin Tendulkar Graces Lalbaugcha Raja on Ganesh Chaturthi