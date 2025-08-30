Flowkar Launches Markent: A Revolutionary Social Media Contest Platform

Surat, Gujarat [India] – In a dynamic move set to redefine the landscape of digital competitions, India's burgeoning social media platform, Flowkar, has launched Markent – an innovative skill-based competition tool.

Announced on August 30, Markent is designed to bridge the gap between brands and creators by leveraging user-generated content (UGC) in an engaging manner. The launch is strategically aligned with Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, inviting participants to showcase their celebrations for a chance to win up to ₹2.5 lakh in prizes.

Markent distinguishes itself by offering a no-entry fee model, promoting inclusivity among creators. Flowkar's commitment to empowering both brands and users establishes it as a trendsetter in India's creator economy, further supported by the platform's comprehensive tools, from AI analytics to content management solutions.