Religious Discord: MMU Criticizes 'Vande Mataram' Singing Competition

The Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) of Jammu and Kashmir raises concerns about the circulation of 'Vande Mataram' singing competition materials by government departments. They advise Muslims to refrain from participating, emphasizing respect for religious beliefs and cultural sensitivity in public communication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 31-12-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 18:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), a coalition of Islamic organizations, voiced concerns on Wednesday about publicity materials related to a 'Vande Mataram' singing competition circulated by certain government departments in Jammu and Kashmir.

The group clarified that such expressions, carrying meanings rooted in non-Islamic belief systems, raise significant issues for followers of Islamic monotheism. Islamic doctrine does not permit participation in activities that symbolically sanctify any created entity, MMU stated.

The MMU urged Muslims to abstain from participating in these programs out of respect for their religious beliefs, and criticized local newspapers for promoting such materials, urging institutions to be sensitive to cultural and religious contexts in their communications.

