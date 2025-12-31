Religious Discord: MMU Criticizes 'Vande Mataram' Singing Competition

The Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), a coalition of Islamic organizations, voiced concerns on Wednesday about publicity materials related to a 'Vande Mataram' singing competition circulated by certain government departments in Jammu and Kashmir.

The group clarified that such expressions, carrying meanings rooted in non-Islamic belief systems, raise significant issues for followers of Islamic monotheism. Islamic doctrine does not permit participation in activities that symbolically sanctify any created entity, MMU stated.

The MMU urged Muslims to abstain from participating in these programs out of respect for their religious beliefs, and criticized local newspapers for promoting such materials, urging institutions to be sensitive to cultural and religious contexts in their communications.