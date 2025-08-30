Mazha Mannil Ezhuthiyath: A Digital Showcase of Young Talent

'Mazha Mannil Ezhuthiyath', a new digital magazine featuring exemplary writings from young participants of the Kerala State School Art Festival, has made its debut online.

The magazine was unveiled by General Education Minister V Sivankutty, who shared a link to it via his official Facebook page. This initiative by the General Education Department, supported by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), aims to highlight the literary talents of schoolchildren.

In addition to written content, the magazine offers podcasts narrated by the young authors themselves and QR-coded videos of festival performances. Illustrations were contributed by student artists. Developed using free software Scribus, it's accessible on smartphones and computers with the possibility to download it from the KITE website.

(With inputs from agencies.)