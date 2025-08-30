Left Menu

Mazha Mannil Ezhuthiyath: A Digital Showcase of Young Talent

A digital magazine titled 'Mazha Mannil Ezhuthiyath' has been launched, showcasing the writings of children from the Kerala State School Art Festival. Released by General Education Minister V Sivankutty, the magazine includes a podcast system and QR codes for accessing videos, and is designed for easy digital access.

'Mazha Mannil Ezhuthiyath', a new digital magazine featuring exemplary writings from young participants of the Kerala State School Art Festival, has made its debut online.

The magazine was unveiled by General Education Minister V Sivankutty, who shared a link to it via his official Facebook page. This initiative by the General Education Department, supported by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), aims to highlight the literary talents of schoolchildren.

In addition to written content, the magazine offers podcasts narrated by the young authors themselves and QR-coded videos of festival performances. Illustrations were contributed by student artists. Developed using free software Scribus, it's accessible on smartphones and computers with the possibility to download it from the KITE website.

