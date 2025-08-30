Left Menu

Reevaluating Marianne Faithfull: Beyond the Rock-and-Roll Legend

The film 'Broken English' aims to reevaluate the legacy of British singer-songwriter Marianne Faithfull, beyond her association with Mick Jagger. Debuting at the Venice Film Festival, this work of documentary-fiction employs interviews and archival footage to highlight Faithfull's artistic contributions and challenge media myths around her life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-08-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 21:07 IST
At the Venice Film Festival, a new film titled 'Broken English' endeavors to reshape the public perception of British singer-songwriter Marianne Faithfull, whose legacy is often overshadowed by her past relationship with Mick Jagger.

Co-directed by Jane Pollard and Iain Forsyth, the movie combines elements of documentary and fiction, showcasing interviews and archival footage to argue that Faithfull's artistic achievements are frequently eclipsed by sensationalist media narratives about her life. Their work seeks to stir up a broader dialogue about how female artists are portrayed in the media.

Despite suffering from severe health issues in her final years, Faithfull's influence endures. The film includes her touching last musical performance, making a compelling case for a reevaluation of her career. 'Broken English' plays at Venice out of competition, ensuring it won't compete for the prestigious Golden Lion award.

