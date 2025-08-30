Honoring Bravery: Agniveer Jimmy Ngamminlun Mate's Sacrifice

On Saturday, the Army solemnly commemorated Agniveer Jimmy Ngamminlun Mate, who tragically lost his life in an anti-flood evacuation operation near Jammu city.

The incident occurred on August 26 in the Akhnoor area, highlighting the perilous conditions faced by the forces during such operations.

A wreath-laying and remembrance ceremony was held at the Akhnoor Military Station. The event saw tributes from Major General H S Brar and other officials who honored Mate's courage and sacrifice for the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)