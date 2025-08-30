Left Menu

Honoring Bravery: Agniveer Jimmy Ngamminlun Mate's Sacrifice

The Army paid tribute to Agniveer Jimmy Ngamminlun Mate, who died during an anti-flood evacuation near Jammu city. Mate's life was lost on August 26 during operations in the Akhnoor area. A remembrance ceremony at Akhnoor Military Station, led by Major General H S Brar, honored his bravery and sacrifice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 30-08-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 21:34 IST
Honoring Bravery: Agniveer Jimmy Ngamminlun Mate's Sacrifice
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, the Army solemnly commemorated Agniveer Jimmy Ngamminlun Mate, who tragically lost his life in an anti-flood evacuation operation near Jammu city.

The incident occurred on August 26 in the Akhnoor area, highlighting the perilous conditions faced by the forces during such operations.

A wreath-laying and remembrance ceremony was held at the Akhnoor Military Station. The event saw tributes from Major General H S Brar and other officials who honored Mate's courage and sacrifice for the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Expands Police Powers to Combat Caste-Based Atrocities

Odisha Expands Police Powers to Combat Caste-Based Atrocities

 India
2
Coco Gauff Triumphs at U.S. Open Amid Emotional Challenges

Coco Gauff Triumphs at U.S. Open Amid Emotional Challenges

 Global
3
Tragic Stabbing in Malviya Nagar: A Family's Plea for Justice

Tragic Stabbing in Malviya Nagar: A Family's Plea for Justice

 India
4
Nepal PM Oli Challenges India-China Trade Route Pact Over Lipulekh

Nepal PM Oli Challenges India-China Trade Route Pact Over Lipulekh

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025