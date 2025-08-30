Cricketing Excellence Celebrated at Bengal Awards Night

In a spectacular ceremony held at the Dhono Dhanyo auditorium, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) honored notable cricketers for their outstanding performances. India pacer Akash Deep and Bengal's own Abhimanyu Easwaran received special awards for their recent achievements and contributions to the sport.

The event also celebrated former cricketers Arup Bhattacharjee and Shyama Shaw with the Kartick Bose Lifetime Achievement Award, acknowledging their illustrious careers and contributions to cricket. Former BCCI and CAB president, Sourav Ganguly, graced the event, praising the dedication of the players.

CAB President Snehasish Ganguly emphasized the importance of recognizing the hard work of Bengal's cricketers. He extended his congratulations to the awardees for their success in the 2024-2025 season, while encouraging future achievements. In total, 206 awards highlighted the evening, underscoring Bengal's commitment to cricket excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)