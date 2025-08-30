Left Menu

Goa's Bold Move: Rewarding Fishermen for Conservation

The Goa government has launched the 'Whale Shark Conservation Project', offering Rs 75,000 to those who rescue endangered marine species. The initiative, collaborating with various organizations, aims to boost marine conservation efforts, with support from the local fishing community and a newly formed committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 30-08-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 22:13 IST
Goa's Bold Move: Rewarding Fishermen for Conservation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa government has announced a new initiative to incentivize the rescue of whale sharks and other endangered marine species by rewarding local fishermen and individuals. The announcement came from State Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane, who emphasized the importance of marine conservation in the coastal state.

On International Whale Shark Day, Minister Rane detailed the 'Whale Shark Conservation Project', a collaboration with the Wildlife Trust of India, the state's fisheries department, and Oracle India. This project offers a significant reward of Rs 75,000 for the rescue and release of marine species protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act.

Rane praised the effort and dedication of Goa's fishing community in marine life protection, highlighting the contributions of South Goa fisherman Francis Fernandes, aka 'Pele'. A new committee, led by marine biologist Prof B C Choudhury, will oversee marine life protection initiatives, ensuring the conservation of Goa's rich marine biodiversity.

TRENDING

1
Odisha Expands Police Powers to Combat Caste-Based Atrocities

Odisha Expands Police Powers to Combat Caste-Based Atrocities

 India
2
Coco Gauff Triumphs at U.S. Open Amid Emotional Challenges

Coco Gauff Triumphs at U.S. Open Amid Emotional Challenges

 Global
3
Tragic Stabbing in Malviya Nagar: A Family's Plea for Justice

Tragic Stabbing in Malviya Nagar: A Family's Plea for Justice

 India
4
Nepal PM Oli Challenges India-China Trade Route Pact Over Lipulekh

Nepal PM Oli Challenges India-China Trade Route Pact Over Lipulekh

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025