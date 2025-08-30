Goa's Bold Move: Rewarding Fishermen for Conservation

The Goa government has announced a new initiative to incentivize the rescue of whale sharks and other endangered marine species by rewarding local fishermen and individuals. The announcement came from State Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane, who emphasized the importance of marine conservation in the coastal state.

On International Whale Shark Day, Minister Rane detailed the 'Whale Shark Conservation Project', a collaboration with the Wildlife Trust of India, the state's fisheries department, and Oracle India. This project offers a significant reward of Rs 75,000 for the rescue and release of marine species protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act.

Rane praised the effort and dedication of Goa's fishing community in marine life protection, highlighting the contributions of South Goa fisherman Francis Fernandes, aka 'Pele'. A new committee, led by marine biologist Prof B C Choudhury, will oversee marine life protection initiatives, ensuring the conservation of Goa's rich marine biodiversity.