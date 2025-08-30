Left Menu

Comic-Con Africa: A Pop Culture Extravaganza Unites Fans

Comic-Con Africa attracted tens of thousands of comic book fans and cosplayers to Johannesburg. The festival celebrated pop culture through anime, gaming, and cosplay, featuring entertainment such as vintage arcade games and cosplay contests. Celebrities like Jessie T. Usher and Dan Fogler made special appearances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 30-08-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 23:37 IST
Comic-Con Africa: A Pop Culture Extravaganza Unites Fans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Tens of thousands of comic book fans and cosplayers gathered in Johannesburg to celebrate the sixth edition of Comic-Con Africa, the continent's premier pop culture and gaming event.

Running for four days, the festival featured an array of entertainment including esports, vintage arcade games, and vibrant costume competitions. Fans, some dressed as beloved characters, took selfies and admired each other's creative outfits.

International celebrities such as US actor Jessie T. Usher and comedian Dan Fogler graced the event, providing autograph sessions and photo opportunities. This year's Comic-Con, anticipated to attract 70,000 attendees by Sunday, was rescheduled to August due to the G20 summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Elephant Exchange: Former Uttarakhand Wildlife Chief Under Investigation

Controversial Elephant Exchange: Former Uttarakhand Wildlife Chief Under Inv...

 India
2
Gauff Finds Her Rhythm at U.S. Open; Advances Amidst Emotional Week

Gauff Finds Her Rhythm at U.S. Open; Advances Amidst Emotional Week

 Global
3
Revolutionizing Law Enforcement: Drone Technology in Action

Revolutionizing Law Enforcement: Drone Technology in Action

 India
4
England's Dominant Win Secures Quarter-Final Spot in Women's Rugby World Cup

England's Dominant Win Secures Quarter-Final Spot in Women's Rugby World Cup

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025