Comic-Con Africa: A Pop Culture Extravaganza Unites Fans

Tens of thousands of comic book fans and cosplayers gathered in Johannesburg to celebrate the sixth edition of Comic-Con Africa, the continent's premier pop culture and gaming event.

Running for four days, the festival featured an array of entertainment including esports, vintage arcade games, and vibrant costume competitions. Fans, some dressed as beloved characters, took selfies and admired each other's creative outfits.

International celebrities such as US actor Jessie T. Usher and comedian Dan Fogler graced the event, providing autograph sessions and photo opportunities. This year's Comic-Con, anticipated to attract 70,000 attendees by Sunday, was rescheduled to August due to the G20 summit.

