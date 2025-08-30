Left Menu

West Bengal Ignites Growth with New Fireworks Clusters

The West Bengal government plans to establish six fireworks clusters and a hub to boost the industry. The clusters, spread across various districts, aim to promote safety and regulate business. Licenses will be issued by September 10 for manufacturers adhering to norms, enhancing year-round operations.

  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government has announced a strategic initiative to bolster the state's fireworks industry by setting up six clusters and a dedicated hub. The decision emerged from a meeting at the state secretariat, Nabanna, attended by fireworks manufacturers and vendors.

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant led the discussions as the state prepares for its festive season, starting with Durga Puja. Officials confirmed a budget of Rs 15 crore allocated for the clusters, each spanning roughly 40 acres, to be established in Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Habra, Phansidewa, Udayanarayanpur, and Jalpaiguri.

A central hub in Kolkata will facilitate year-round sale activities. Aiming for safer operations, licenses adhering to strict norms will be issued by September 10. The Sara Bangla Atasbazi Unnayan Samity has expressed plans to invite Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to inaugurate the clusters, ensuring regulated and safe industry practices.

