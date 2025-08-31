Vegas Dazzles with Immersive AI 'Wizard of Oz'

Las Vegas has breathed new life into 'The Wizard of Oz' with a cutting-edge, immersive adaptation that premiered recently. The reimagining utilizes artificial intelligence, drone-operated monkeys, and the innovative Sphere venue to captivate audiences and honor the 1939 classic film.

Elsewhere in the entertainment world, Guillermo del Toro's new 'Frankenstein' adaptation made waves at the Venice Film Festival, offering a more sensitive portrayal that swaps horror for humanity. This fresh take highlights a creature longing for connection rather than thriving on fear.

Venice also saw the debut of 'Broken English', a film reevaluating the legacy of British singer-songwriter Marianne Faithfull. Combining documentary and fiction, the film seeks to present a nuanced portrayal of Faithfull, challenging the public's fixed perceptions of her artistry and career.

