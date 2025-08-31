Left Menu

Vegas Dazzles with Immersive AI 'Wizard of Oz'

Las Vegas hosts an AI-enhanced, immersive adaptation of 'The Wizard of Oz' that reimagines the classic tale with drone-operated monkeys and a high-tech venue. Other highlights include Guillermo del Toro's humane twist on 'Frankenstein', and a reassessment of Marianne Faithfull's legacy at the Venice Film Festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-08-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 10:27 IST
Vegas Dazzles with Immersive AI 'Wizard of Oz'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Las Vegas has breathed new life into 'The Wizard of Oz' with a cutting-edge, immersive adaptation that premiered recently. The reimagining utilizes artificial intelligence, drone-operated monkeys, and the innovative Sphere venue to captivate audiences and honor the 1939 classic film.

Elsewhere in the entertainment world, Guillermo del Toro's new 'Frankenstein' adaptation made waves at the Venice Film Festival, offering a more sensitive portrayal that swaps horror for humanity. This fresh take highlights a creature longing for connection rather than thriving on fear.

Venice also saw the debut of 'Broken English', a film reevaluating the legacy of British singer-songwriter Marianne Faithfull. Combining documentary and fiction, the film seeks to present a nuanced portrayal of Faithfull, challenging the public's fixed perceptions of her artistry and career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Betrayed by Love: A Tragic End in Tanda Majra

Betrayed by Love: A Tragic End in Tanda Majra

 India
2
Maratha Quota Debate: Will CM Fadnavis Intervene?

Maratha Quota Debate: Will CM Fadnavis Intervene?

 India
3
India Unveils Strategies to Counter US Tariff Hikes

India Unveils Strategies to Counter US Tariff Hikes

 India
4
Tripura's Battle Against Cyber Fraud: A Growing Concern

Tripura's Battle Against Cyber Fraud: A Growing Concern

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025