Remembering Priya Marathe: A Talented Actress Gone Too Soon

Renowned actor Priya Marathe, recognized for her roles in popular Hindi and Marathi television serials like "Pavitra Rishta" and "Kasamh Se," died on Sunday after a prolonged fight against cancer.

She succumbed to the illness at 38 in her Mumbai residence. Known for her unwavering dedication, Marathe inspired many in the entertainment industry.

Her cousin and co-actor, Subodh Bhave, shared a poignant tribute on social media, fondly recalling her as a fierce talent and cherished relative. Despite the cancer's persistence, Marathe's tenacity became a beacon of strength for those around her.

