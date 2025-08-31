Left Menu

Remembering Priya Marathe: A Talented Actress Gone Too Soon

Actor Priya Marathe, known for her roles in Hindi and Marathi TV shows, tragically passed away at 38 after a long battle with cancer. Her cousin, actor Subodh Bhave, paid tribute to her dedication and talent, remembering her as a fighter whose courage and spirit inspired many.

Updated: 31-08-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 16:20 IST
Renowned actor Priya Marathe, recognized for her roles in popular Hindi and Marathi television serials like "Pavitra Rishta" and "Kasamh Se," died on Sunday after a prolonged fight against cancer.

She succumbed to the illness at 38 in her Mumbai residence. Known for her unwavering dedication, Marathe inspired many in the entertainment industry.

Her cousin and co-actor, Subodh Bhave, shared a poignant tribute on social media, fondly recalling her as a fierce talent and cherished relative. Despite the cancer's persistence, Marathe's tenacity became a beacon of strength for those around her.

