Left Menu

Blossoming Heritage: Sardar Baug Revived

Sardar Baug in Ahmedabad, restored by UNM Foundation's PRATITI initiative, was inaugurated by Union Minister Amit Shah. The garden, rich in historical value and ecological beauty, now features modern amenities. The initiative aims to enhance urban green spaces, preserving both heritage and biodiversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 31-08-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 18:33 IST
Blossoming Heritage: Sardar Baug Revived
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sardar Baug, a symbol of ecological and historical grandeur in Ahmedabad, has been revitalized, thanks to the UNM Foundation's PRATITI initiative. In an event graced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the garden's revival was celebrated as a step towards preserving heritage and promoting urban green spaces.

The restored park, belonging to a 15th-century royal citadel, offers an expansive area with modern amenities including a wheelchair-accessible entrance, jogging tracks, and an amphitheater. This initiative aims to cater to diverse community needs while maintaining the aesthetic and spiritual essence of the area.

The transformation involved planting over 630 new trees and preserving its existing flora. The project is part of the PRATITI initiative that oversees the maintenance and revitalization of 11 public parks in Ahmedabad, reinstating them as cultural and ecological havens.

TRENDING

1
Political Turmoil in Bihar: Allegations and Apologies

Political Turmoil in Bihar: Allegations and Apologies

 India
2
Four Indian Javelin Stars to Spearhead Revolution at World Championships

Four Indian Javelin Stars to Spearhead Revolution at World Championships

 India
3
Israeli Military Strikes: Key Hamas Spokesperson Killed

Israeli Military Strikes: Key Hamas Spokesperson Killed

 Global
4
Kerala Chief Minister Calls for Rescue Efforts for Stranded Tourists in Himachal Pradesh

Kerala Chief Minister Calls for Rescue Efforts for Stranded Tourists in Hima...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025