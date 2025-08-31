Blossoming Heritage: Sardar Baug Revived

Sardar Baug, a symbol of ecological and historical grandeur in Ahmedabad, has been revitalized, thanks to the UNM Foundation's PRATITI initiative. In an event graced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the garden's revival was celebrated as a step towards preserving heritage and promoting urban green spaces.

The restored park, belonging to a 15th-century royal citadel, offers an expansive area with modern amenities including a wheelchair-accessible entrance, jogging tracks, and an amphitheater. This initiative aims to cater to diverse community needs while maintaining the aesthetic and spiritual essence of the area.

The transformation involved planting over 630 new trees and preserving its existing flora. The project is part of the PRATITI initiative that oversees the maintenance and revitalization of 11 public parks in Ahmedabad, reinstating them as cultural and ecological havens.