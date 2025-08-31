Assam's Push for Development: Echoes of Netaji in Eviction Drives
Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced eviction drives in Barak valley to clear forest land encroachments similar to efforts in Brahmaputra. Unveiling a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Sarma highlighted Bose's influence on India's independence and announced infrastructure improvements for the region.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday the initiation of eviction operations in the Barak valley to clear forest land encroachments. Notably, this drive mirrors the efforts currently underway in the Brahmaputra valley.
The announcement was made during a ceremony where Sarma unveiled a 24-feet-tall statue of Indian freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Rangirkhari. The Chief Minister pledged the state's dedication to the security and development of the area's Bengali-speaking Hindu population.
Additionally, Sarma revealed plans for a major infrastructure project: a new flyover with a 700-crore rupee investment aimed at reducing traffic congestion from Rangirkhari to Capital Point. The event also highlighted Netaji Bose's historical visits to Silchar in 1938 and 1939, underscoring his impact on India's freedom movement.
