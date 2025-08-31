Left Menu

Assam's Push for Development: Echoes of Netaji in Eviction Drives

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced eviction drives in Barak valley to clear forest land encroachments similar to efforts in Brahmaputra. Unveiling a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Sarma highlighted Bose's influence on India's independence and announced infrastructure improvements for the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 31-08-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 20:57 IST
Assam's Push for Development: Echoes of Netaji in Eviction Drives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday the initiation of eviction operations in the Barak valley to clear forest land encroachments. Notably, this drive mirrors the efforts currently underway in the Brahmaputra valley.

The announcement was made during a ceremony where Sarma unveiled a 24-feet-tall statue of Indian freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Rangirkhari. The Chief Minister pledged the state's dedication to the security and development of the area's Bengali-speaking Hindu population.

Additionally, Sarma revealed plans for a major infrastructure project: a new flyover with a 700-crore rupee investment aimed at reducing traffic congestion from Rangirkhari to Capital Point. The event also highlighted Netaji Bose's historical visits to Silchar in 1938 and 1939, underscoring his impact on India's freedom movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Monsoon Mayhem: Torrential Rains Lash Himachal Pradesh, Triggering Landslides and Flash Floods

Monsoon Mayhem: Torrential Rains Lash Himachal Pradesh, Triggering Landslide...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh Unveils Smart Ration Card Revolution

Andhra Pradesh Unveils Smart Ration Card Revolution

 India
3
Empowering the Marginalised: Sonowal Lauds PM SVANidhi's Impact

Empowering the Marginalised: Sonowal Lauds PM SVANidhi's Impact

 India
4
Swift Rescue in Uttarakhand: Power Project Employees Saved from Landslide

Swift Rescue in Uttarakhand: Power Project Employees Saved from Landslide

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025