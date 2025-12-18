EU Delays Groundbreaking Anti-Deforestation Law Amid Global Pressures

The European Union has approved a significant delay to its anti-deforestation law originally set for December 2024. The decision came on Thursday, after the EU Council confirmed the year-long postponement had passed its final legal hurdle.

This unprecedented regulation aims to halt imports of cocoa, palm oil, and other commodities linked to deforestation, requiring exporters to demonstrate their products' sustainability. The move aligns with the EU's environmental agenda, yet faces opposition from major trade partners like Brazil, Indonesia, and the U.S., citing economic burdens.

Concerns about IT systems readiness prompted a second delay proposal in September. Major food companies including Nestle and Ferrero express alarm over potential forest damage due to policy postponements. The law seeks to curb the 10% of global deforestation driven by EU consumption of these imports.

