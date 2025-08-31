Delhi's Grand Daslakshan Festival: A Celebration of Faith and Discipline

In a historic first, the Daslakshan festival was celebrated at Delhi's iconic Red Fort, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participating in the grand event on Sunday.

Showing reverence at the feet of Gurudev, Gupta prayed for the welfare of Delhi's citizens and later joined the celebrations at the Digambar Jain temple in Shalimar Bagh.

Emphasizing the festival's significance, Gupta highlighted its role in reviving Jain traditions of penance and self-restraint, portraying it as an example for society. She stressed that embracing spiritual guidance can address many personal and social challenges.