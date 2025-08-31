Left Menu

Delhi's Grand Daslakshan Festival: A Celebration of Faith and Discipline

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participated in the inaugural Daslakshan festival at the Red Fort and the Mahaparv at Shalimar Bagh. She described the events as remarkable celebrations of Jain traditions, emphasizing the importance of self-restraint, religious guidance, and the inspiring nature of Jain vows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 21:30 IST
Delhi's Grand Daslakshan Festival: A Celebration of Faith and Discipline
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic first, the Daslakshan festival was celebrated at Delhi's iconic Red Fort, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participating in the grand event on Sunday.

Showing reverence at the feet of Gurudev, Gupta prayed for the welfare of Delhi's citizens and later joined the celebrations at the Digambar Jain temple in Shalimar Bagh.

Emphasizing the festival's significance, Gupta highlighted its role in reviving Jain traditions of penance and self-restraint, portraying it as an example for society. She stressed that embracing spiritual guidance can address many personal and social challenges.

TRENDING

1
Monsoon Mayhem: Torrential Rains Lash Himachal Pradesh, Triggering Landslides and Flash Floods

Monsoon Mayhem: Torrential Rains Lash Himachal Pradesh, Triggering Landslide...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh Unveils Smart Ration Card Revolution

Andhra Pradesh Unveils Smart Ration Card Revolution

 India
3
Empowering the Marginalised: Sonowal Lauds PM SVANidhi's Impact

Empowering the Marginalised: Sonowal Lauds PM SVANidhi's Impact

 India
4
Swift Rescue in Uttarakhand: Power Project Employees Saved from Landslide

Swift Rescue in Uttarakhand: Power Project Employees Saved from Landslide

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025