Rudy Giuliani in Recovery: Car Crash Shakes America's Mayor
Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor, is recovering from injuries sustained in a car crash. His vehicle was struck from behind in New Hampshire, resulting in a fractured vertebrae and other injuries. Giuliani has been in the spotlight due to various legal issues in recent years.
- Country:
- United States
Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, is on the mend after suffering injuries from a car crash in New Hampshire. A spokesperson reported that his vehicle was rear-ended on a highway, leading to significant injuries, including a fractured vertebrae.
Michael Ragusa, Giuliani's head of security, confirmed that the incident was accidental and unrelated to any previous events. Leading up to the crash, Giuliani had assisted a woman involved in a domestic violence incident, prompting speculation about the circumstances of the collision. However, Giuliani's representative assured the public that it was a random occurrence.
In recent years, Giuliani has been entangled in legal battles, facing defamation judgments and contempt of court charges. Despite such challenges, he remains a prominent figure in American politics, especially following his role as Donald Trump's attorney post-2020 election.
ALSO READ
U.S. Open Faces Unprecedented Retirements Amid Injuries
Injuries and Dramas Rock the US Open and Beyond
Tragic Assault on Zaporizhzhia: Russian Attack Claims Lives and Injuries
Sports Roundup: Trades, Injuries, and Tournament Upsets Shake the Field
Australia Battles Injuries With Resilience in Rugby Championship