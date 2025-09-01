Left Menu

Rudy Giuliani in Recovery: Car Crash Shakes America's Mayor

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor, is recovering from injuries sustained in a car crash. His vehicle was struck from behind in New Hampshire, resulting in a fractured vertebrae and other injuries. Giuliani has been in the spotlight due to various legal issues in recent years.

Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, is on the mend after suffering injuries from a car crash in New Hampshire. A spokesperson reported that his vehicle was rear-ended on a highway, leading to significant injuries, including a fractured vertebrae.

Michael Ragusa, Giuliani's head of security, confirmed that the incident was accidental and unrelated to any previous events. Leading up to the crash, Giuliani had assisted a woman involved in a domestic violence incident, prompting speculation about the circumstances of the collision. However, Giuliani's representative assured the public that it was a random occurrence.

In recent years, Giuliani has been entangled in legal battles, facing defamation judgments and contempt of court charges. Despite such challenges, he remains a prominent figure in American politics, especially following his role as Donald Trump's attorney post-2020 election.

