Rudy Giuliani in Recovery: Car Crash Shakes America's Mayor

Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, is on the mend after suffering injuries from a car crash in New Hampshire. A spokesperson reported that his vehicle was rear-ended on a highway, leading to significant injuries, including a fractured vertebrae.

Michael Ragusa, Giuliani's head of security, confirmed that the incident was accidental and unrelated to any previous events. Leading up to the crash, Giuliani had assisted a woman involved in a domestic violence incident, prompting speculation about the circumstances of the collision. However, Giuliani's representative assured the public that it was a random occurrence.

In recent years, Giuliani has been entangled in legal battles, facing defamation judgments and contempt of court charges. Despite such challenges, he remains a prominent figure in American politics, especially following his role as Donald Trump's attorney post-2020 election.