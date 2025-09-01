Left Menu

Guillermo del Toro's 'Frankenstein' Shines at Venice Amid AI and Stupidity Debate

Guillermo del Toro attended the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of 'Frankenstein'. The film, featuring stars like Jacob Elordi and Oscar Isaac, received a 13-minute standing ovation. Del Toro expressed his fear of natural stupidity over artificial intelligence while emphasizing the film's portrayal of imperfect humanity.

Acclaimed filmmaker Guillermo del Toro captivated audiences at the Venice Film Festival with his latest creation, 'Frankenstein'. The film, premiering on August 30, received an unparalleled 13-minute standing ovation, making headlines according to Variety.

During a press conference, del Toro revealed his greater concern for 'natural stupidity' over artificial intelligence, emphasizing that the movie doesn't serve as a metaphor for AI. Instead, 'Frankenstein' examines humanity's imperfections in the face of fear and intimidation.

Starring Jacob Elordi and Oscar Isaac, the film is an adaptation of Mary Shelley's 1818 classic. It explores the journey of an unorthodox scientist and his ominous creation. Following its prestigious premiere, 'Frankenstein' is set for a limited theatrical release on October 17, followed by a Netflix debut on November 7.

