Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' Smashes Rs 500 Crore Milestone Worldwide

Superstar Rajinikanth's movie 'Coolie' has shattered box office records, surpassing the Rs 500 crore mark globally.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film hit theaters on August 14 and stars Rajinikanth in the role of a coolie who battles against a corrupt syndicate exploiting workers.

The film has amassed Rs 327 crore domestically, while its international earnings push its total to Rs 504 crore. Distributed by Pen Studios and backed by Sun Pictures, 'Coolie' boasts a stellar cast including Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, with Nagarjuna featuring as the antagonist and Aamir Khan making a special appearance.