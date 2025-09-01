Mysuru Dasara: Cultural Celebration or Political Battlefield?

Siddaramaiah, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, has accused the BJP of politicizing Mysuru Dasara, a festival widely celebrated across different communities as a state occasion.

The controversy centers on the invitation of Kannada writer Banu Mushtaq, honored for winning the International Booker Prize, to inaugurate the event.

BJP objections stem from an old video where Mushtaq expressed concerns about the exclusivity of worship toward the Kannada language deity, leading to a broader debate about the festival's communal significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)