Odisha's Cultural Heritage Eyes European Spotlight

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi met with Indian Foreign Service officers to discuss promoting Odisha's cultural heritage in Europe. The officers praised the state's global initiatives and noted the demand for skilled youth abroad. Majhi highlighted efforts to boost opportunities for Odisha's youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-09-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 18:39 IST
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday urged Indian Foreign Service officers to promote Odisha's cultural heritage and handicrafts in European countries. The delegation, including several ambassadors, discussed governance and development with Majhi.

The IFS officers, India's representatives in Romania, Slovenia, and Malta, commended Odisha's global initiatives like the successful Pravasi Bharatiya Divas event. They also pointed out the increasing demand for skilled youth in Europe.

Majhi highlighted the 'Skilled in Odisha' initiative, which aims to prepare youth for global opportunities. He stressed that showcasing Odisha's culture in Europe would enhance global recognition and pride for the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

