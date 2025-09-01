Odisha's Cultural Heritage Eyes European Spotlight

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday urged Indian Foreign Service officers to promote Odisha's cultural heritage and handicrafts in European countries. The delegation, including several ambassadors, discussed governance and development with Majhi.

The IFS officers, India's representatives in Romania, Slovenia, and Malta, commended Odisha's global initiatives like the successful Pravasi Bharatiya Divas event. They also pointed out the increasing demand for skilled youth in Europe.

Majhi highlighted the 'Skilled in Odisha' initiative, which aims to prepare youth for global opportunities. He stressed that showcasing Odisha's culture in Europe would enhance global recognition and pride for the state.

