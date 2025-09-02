Vietnam's Grand Parade Celebrates 80 Years of Independence

On Tuesday, Vietnam marked its 80th National Day with a grand military parade, the largest in decades, drawing thousands to the streets of Hanoi. Enthusiastic crowds filled Ba Dinh Square, marking a milestone in the nation's history by celebrating its independence declared by Ho Chi Minh in 1945.

The event showcased Vietnam's military prowess with columns of troops, tanks, and missile systems. Helicopters and jets flew overhead, trailing flags, while a military band played. The parade also included a naval display off Cam Ranh's coast, featuring warships and submarines. The presence of international honor guards highlighted Vietnam's global friendships.

Vietnam's leadership reiterated the nation's aspiration to become a "powerful, prosperous, and happy nation" by 2045. Despite economic achievements, challenges such as demographic changes, climate risks, and geopolitical tensions loom. The country continues to juggle growth, reform, and international relations, notably with China and the United States.