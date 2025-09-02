Left Menu

Vietnam's Grand Parade Celebrates 80 Years of Independence

Vietnam commemorated its National Day with its most extensive military parade in decades, showcasing national pride and international camaraderie. Thousands gathered in Hanoi's Ba Dinh Square to witness the display, which included columns of troops, tanks, and helicopters. Vietnam aims to be a powerful, prosperous nation by 2045.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 02-09-2025 07:42 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 07:42 IST
Vietnam's Grand Parade Celebrates 80 Years of Independence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

On Tuesday, Vietnam marked its 80th National Day with a grand military parade, the largest in decades, drawing thousands to the streets of Hanoi. Enthusiastic crowds filled Ba Dinh Square, marking a milestone in the nation's history by celebrating its independence declared by Ho Chi Minh in 1945.

The event showcased Vietnam's military prowess with columns of troops, tanks, and missile systems. Helicopters and jets flew overhead, trailing flags, while a military band played. The parade also included a naval display off Cam Ranh's coast, featuring warships and submarines. The presence of international honor guards highlighted Vietnam's global friendships.

Vietnam's leadership reiterated the nation's aspiration to become a "powerful, prosperous, and happy nation" by 2045. Despite economic achievements, challenges such as demographic changes, climate risks, and geopolitical tensions loom. The country continues to juggle growth, reform, and international relations, notably with China and the United States.

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Trigger Mass Evacuations in Rostov Region

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Trigger Mass Evacuations in Rostov Region

 Global
2
Crackdown on Sydney Port: Major Cocaine Seizure Exposes 'Trusted Insiders'

Crackdown on Sydney Port: Major Cocaine Seizure Exposes 'Trusted Insiders'

 Australia
3
Palaniswami Criticizes Tamil Nadu Government on DGP Appointment and Investment Efforts

Palaniswami Criticizes Tamil Nadu Government on DGP Appointment and Investme...

 India
4
Underdogs Shine Bright: Osaka and Auger-Aliassime's US Open Triumphs

Underdogs Shine Bright: Osaka and Auger-Aliassime's US Open Triumphs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025