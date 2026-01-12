Left Menu

High-Stakes Showdown: Fed's Independence Under Siege

The U.S. Justice Department's investigation into a Federal Reserve renovation project, coupled with Jerome Powell's staunch defense of the Fed's independence, has heightened tensions with President Trump. Critics fear this conflict threatens the Fed's autonomy, a key pillar of U.S. economic policy, destabilizing markets worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 13:39 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 13:39 IST
High-Stakes Showdown: Fed's Independence Under Siege
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Justice Department has initiated an investigation into the Federal Reserve's renovation project, significantly raising tensions around the central bank's independence. This situation has prompted a strong defensive stance from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who describes the probe as a mere 'pretext' for political control to rapidly lower interest rates.

President Donald Trump denied any foreknowledge of the Justice Department's actions but reiterated his dissatisfaction with Powell for not cutting rates quickly enough. Market analysts express concern that this escalating dispute could destabilize one of the core components of U.S. financial stability and economic policy.

The fallout is reflected in financial markets; the U.S. dollar has weakened, gold prices have reached new heights, and stock futures have declined. Market strategists warn that political interference with the Fed's independence could result in higher inflation expectations and increased borrowing costs, underscoring the critical need to maintain central bank autonomy for economic equilibrium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trademark Battle Heats Up as IGCL Protects INDOCARB Brand

Trademark Battle Heats Up as IGCL Protects INDOCARB Brand

 United States
2
Suraksha Group Revives Jaypee Infratech with Massive Construction Completion

Suraksha Group Revives Jaypee Infratech with Massive Construction Completion

 India
3
Kerala's Battle for Financial Fairness: A Satyagraha Spotlight

Kerala's Battle for Financial Fairness: A Satyagraha Spotlight

 India
4
Trump's Cap on Credit Card Interest Rates Shakes Financial Stocks

Trump's Cap on Credit Card Interest Rates Shakes Financial Stocks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026