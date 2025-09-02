Variety India Set to Transform Entertainment Journalism

In a groundbreaking partnership, Variety, the globally renowned entertainment news brand, is joining forces with Thursday Tales Publishing Pvt. Ltd. for the launch of Variety India. This initiative aims to integrate Variety's legacy with India's dynamic film industry, scheduled to launch in November.

Variety India promises to maintain the high standards of in-depth coverage and critical analysis that Variety is acclaimed for, focusing on the diverse voices within Indian film, television, and digital media. The platform will initially launch in English, with expansion plans into regional languages.

Industry experts Sarita Tanwar and Gautam B Thakker emphasize this venture as both an honor and an opportunity to connect India's vibrant entertainment scene with the global stage. Based in Mumbai, Variety India will be led by Sarita Tanwar as Editor-in-Chief, reflecting a new chapter in entertainment journalism in the region.

