Oscar-Winning Maestro Jon Batiste to Dazzle India

Oscar-winning musician Jon Batiste will debut in India with performances in Delhi and Mumbai in November. He announced the news on Instagram, revealing concert dates for November 24 and 26. Batiste, a seven-time Grammy winner, will follow his India tour with a performance in Kuwait.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 11:03 IST
Oscar-winning musician Jon Batiste is set to captivate Indian audiences with his debut performances in Delhi and Mumbai this November. The acclaimed composer announced the exciting news via Instagram, revealing a much-anticipated concert in Delhi on November 24 at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre's Plenary Hall, followed by a show in Mumbai on November 26, with the venue yet to be disclosed.

The pre-sale for the concert tickets will commence on Wednesday, featuring exclusive access for early birds. Batiste, renowned for his Oscar-winning composition for Pixar's 'Soul' and a seven-time Grammy award winner, expressed his enthusiasm for performing in India and the Middle East for the first time, promising a musical extravaganza.

After enthralling Indian fans, Batiste will continue his international tour with a performance in Kuwait on November 29. Fans are eagerly anticipating the chance to witness the maestro's musical brilliance live.

(With inputs from agencies.)

