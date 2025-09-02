Oscar-Winning Maestro Jon Batiste to Dazzle India

Oscar-winning musician Jon Batiste is set to captivate Indian audiences with his debut performances in Delhi and Mumbai this November. The acclaimed composer announced the exciting news via Instagram, revealing a much-anticipated concert in Delhi on November 24 at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre's Plenary Hall, followed by a show in Mumbai on November 26, with the venue yet to be disclosed.

The pre-sale for the concert tickets will commence on Wednesday, featuring exclusive access for early birds. Batiste, renowned for his Oscar-winning composition for Pixar's 'Soul' and a seven-time Grammy award winner, expressed his enthusiasm for performing in India and the Middle East for the first time, promising a musical extravaganza.

After enthralling Indian fans, Batiste will continue his international tour with a performance in Kuwait on November 29. Fans are eagerly anticipating the chance to witness the maestro's musical brilliance live.

(With inputs from agencies.)