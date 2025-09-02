Left Menu

Warwick Davis Reprises Iconic Role in Upcoming 'Harry Potter' Series

Warwick Davis returns as Professor Filius Flitwick in the new 'Harry Potter' series on HBO. Additional cast includes Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas and Leigh Gill as Griphook. The series, led by Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod, is set to premiere in 2027.

In an exciting development for 'Harry Potter' fans, English actor Warwick Davis will return to his beloved role as Professor Filius Flitwick in HBO's upcoming series, as announced by the network.

Famed for his portrayal of the Charms Master in all eight original 'Harry Potter' films, Davis will be joined by Elijah Oshin, Finn Stephens, and William Nash in new roles. The series will also feature a fresh face in the character of Griphook, now played by Leigh Gill.

The eagerly anticipated show, which recently began production at Warner Bros.' Leavesden Studios in the UK, is headed by writer Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod. Scheduled for a 2027 release on HBO and HBO Max, the series promises to revive the magic of J.K. Rowling's wizarding world.

