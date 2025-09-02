Left Menu

Manoj Bajpayee's Comic Turn in 'Inspector Zende'

Manoj Bajpayee, known for intense roles, marks a comedic shift with 'Inspector Zende', where he plays a quirky Mumbai cop inspired by real-life officer Madhukar Zende, famous for capturing serial killer Charles Sobhraj. Directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, the film blends humor with crime thriller elements, debuting on Netflix.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-09-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 19:00 IST
Manoj Bajpayee's Comic Turn in 'Inspector Zende'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Manoj Bajpayee, celebrated for his intense performances, embraces comedy in his latest venture, 'Inspector Zende'. The film chronicles the adventures of a Mumbai cop, inspired by the real-life officer Madhukar Zende, who famously captured the elusive serial killer Charles Sobhraj. Bajpayee deftly balances humor within serious scenarios, a technique he perfected in 'The Family Man'.

Directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, 'Inspector Zende' offers a comedic twist on crime thrillers, contrasting sharply with Bajpayee's previous cop portrayal in Ramgopal Varma's 1999 film 'Shool'. While 'Shool' delved into the idealism and disillusionment of a young officer, 'Inspector Zende' injects humor through situational absurdity without tarnishing the seriousness of the character.

The movie premieres on Netflix on September 5 and showcases a strong ensemble of Marathi actors like Sachin Khedekar and Girija Oak, reflecting Mandlekar's commitment to authenticity in casting. The directorial approach ensures that the humor arises from the context and not the characters themselves, offering a refreshing narrative within the crime genre.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Wheat Hopes Thwarted by China's Reluctance

Russia's Wheat Hopes Thwarted by China's Reluctance

 Russia
2
Lamine Yamal Dreams of Ballon d'Or Glory After Stellar Barcelona Season

Lamine Yamal Dreams of Ballon d'Or Glory After Stellar Barcelona Season

 Spain
3
Grimsby's Game of Chance: A Triumph with Consequences

Grimsby's Game of Chance: A Triumph with Consequences

 United Kingdom
4
India's Trade Diplomacy on the Rise: Ambitious Deals with US and EU in Sight

India's Trade Diplomacy on the Rise: Ambitious Deals with US and EU in Sight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025