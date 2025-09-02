Manoj Bajpayee's Comic Turn in 'Inspector Zende'

Manoj Bajpayee, celebrated for his intense performances, embraces comedy in his latest venture, 'Inspector Zende'. The film chronicles the adventures of a Mumbai cop, inspired by the real-life officer Madhukar Zende, who famously captured the elusive serial killer Charles Sobhraj. Bajpayee deftly balances humor within serious scenarios, a technique he perfected in 'The Family Man'.

Directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, 'Inspector Zende' offers a comedic twist on crime thrillers, contrasting sharply with Bajpayee's previous cop portrayal in Ramgopal Varma's 1999 film 'Shool'. While 'Shool' delved into the idealism and disillusionment of a young officer, 'Inspector Zende' injects humor through situational absurdity without tarnishing the seriousness of the character.

The movie premieres on Netflix on September 5 and showcases a strong ensemble of Marathi actors like Sachin Khedekar and Girija Oak, reflecting Mandlekar's commitment to authenticity in casting. The directorial approach ensures that the humor arises from the context and not the characters themselves, offering a refreshing narrative within the crime genre.

(With inputs from agencies.)