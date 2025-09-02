Stolen Masterpiece Still Missing: Argentina Raids and House Arrest

A federal court in Argentina has placed Patricia Kadgien and her husband under house arrest following an unsuccessful raid to recover an iconic painting stolen by the Nazis. The painting, identified in a real estate listing, was not found during the search of a Mar de Plata property.

Authorities were alerted to the painting's existence by a Dutch newspaper, which recognized it as an Italian masterpiece lost during World War II. The work, a portrait of Contessa Colleoni by Giuseppe Ghislandi, vanished 80 years ago and is tied to Patricia's late father, Friedrich Kadgien, an ex-Nazi official.

House arrest was ordered for obstruction of the investigation. Additional raids in the area have been conducted, and two other 19th-century paintings have been discovered. The couple faces charges of 'concealment of theft in the context of genocide' and will attend a court hearing before Thursday.