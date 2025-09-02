Left Menu

Remembering Graham Greene: A Trailblazer in Indigenous Cinema

Graham Greene, an acclaimed Canadian Indigenous actor, passed away at 73. Known for roles in 'Dances With Wolves' and 'The Green Mile,' Greene was celebrated with honors like the Order of Canada. He advocated for Indigenous talent growth in cinema and left a lasting impact on the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 21:13 IST
Graham Greene, the acclaimed Canadian Indigenous actor best known for his role in 'Dances With Wolves,' has died aged 73 of natural causes, his manager confirmed.

Greene, nominated for an Academy Award for his role as Kicking Bird in the 1990 epic western, helped bring Indigenous stories to mainstream cinema. A member of the Oneida Nation, Greene had a prolific career featuring roles in films like 'The Green Mile' and the popular vampire series 'The Twilight Saga.'

Recognized with the Order of Canada and the Governor General's Award for artistic achievement, Greene was a strong advocate for Indigenous representation in the arts. 'It's great to see more Indigenous writers and actors breaking into the industry,' Greene remarked about the evolving opportunities for Indigenous talent today.

